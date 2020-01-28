advertisement

Fast-paced bowler Kyle Jamieson is likely to make his New Zealand debut during the three-game series against India that begins in Hamilton on February 5.

The 25-year-old, who impressed with six goals during the one-day series against India A, was eliminated from the New Zealand A squad for the upcoming first unofficial test in Christchurch, taking into account the upcoming ODIs against India.

The New Zealand pace trio of Lockie Ferguson (right calf), Trent Boult (left hand) and Matt Henry (left thumb) are recovering from the injuries they sustained during the Australia test series, and selector Gavin Larsen said Jamieson would be a cover for the ODI series.

advertisement

“Kyle would have been selected for these four-day games, but given the current injury concerns of our fast bowlers, it’s better that he continues to focus on white ball cricket,” Larsen was quoted at stuff.co.nz.

READ |

ICC U-19 World Cup: India beats Australia and secures first place in the semi-finals

“He has just finished three very competitive one-day games against India A, including an impressive 4:49 final, and will play in the Ford Trophy this week to prepare for the ODI series if necessary.”

Jamieson was also brought in as cover for the Australia Tests, but was not selected for either of the last two games.

“Kyle impressed the coaching team during his time with the testing team for the Melbourne and Sydney tests and will feel comfortable in the area if he is one of them.”

Jamieson has played 72 gates in his 25 top-class games, averaging 27.93. He also played 29 T20s and spanned 46 gates.

The three ODIs take place on February 5 (Hamilton), February 8 (Auckland) and February 11 (Mount Maunganui).

advertisement