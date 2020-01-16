advertisement

A big problem for the Pac-12 is the network, the only NCAA Power Five conference network that is not affiliated with any major media company. Media payouts to each school on the network have dropped dramatically and the network has lost a lot of promotion. And now that the conference has given up their much-discussed plan to sell their media rights to private equity firms, they seem to be dramatically limiting what their network actually offers, especially in terms of on-site activities Production.

John Canzano of The Oregonian (who has been a key figure in various Pac-12 topics) wrote on Wednesday that on-site productions of network spring events will decrease dramatically and that many network members are not pleased with it:

The spring production schedule for the Pac-12 Networks was distributed to employees last week and caused a stir among long-standing production employees. Especially because it comes with a rapid change. There’s only one traditionally produced, full-on-air show on the program – the Oregon Ducks spring soccer game.

Offer from a longtime Pac-12 conference employee: “The network continues to sabotage itself.”

In previous years, Pac-12 Networks viewers could generally count on a dozen or more fully-populated and locally produced baseball games, a handful of softball games, and at other times lacrosse, athletics, and tumbling in each market. and even field hockey. For example, last spring there were nine fully produced live events in Los Angeles.

This spring in LA?

Zero.

In addition, the Pac-12 Networks 2019 dispatched production and broadcast teams to 10 of the conference’s 12 spring soccer games. Only Stanford and UCLA were made from San Francisco. This spring, according to a Pac-12 source, 11 of the 12 football games in the spring will be broadcasting television programs with limited on-site staff and fewer camera teams in the stadium.

A senior Pac-12 administrator at headquarters said, “Many people behind the scenes believed in the conference message four years ago, and we’ve seen the network’s vision slowly fade away.”

For the record, Andrew Walker (the Pac-12 Vice President for Communication) gave Canzano this statement:

“Pac-12 Networks will produce as many live events this spring in the same quality as in previous years. Pac-12 Networks has been a leader in the development of efficient remote production in recent years. Every year we became more efficient in our production and at the same time we have high quality for our fans and schools. This includes increasing the number of events every year where we use first-class emerging technologies to ensure the most efficient and high-quality production possible. “

Look, there is logic behind this on some levels. Many, many networks have broadcast more telecasts in recent years, especially for lesser-known games with a smaller audience. For example, ESPN has done this for men’s and women’s college basketball, and Fox has done this for many men’s FIFA World Cup games last year. And there is an obvious cost saving if no production truck is sent to an event or no announcer at all. And it is understandable that baseball, softball, lacrosse, athletics, tumbling, and field hockey may not attract many viewers who are worth doing first-class on-site production, especially with the Pac-12 networks. Car struggles.

However, the quality of remote broadcasts is impaired, especially as far as the announcement page is concerned. Announcers who call up a game from a monitor simply have to edit less information, and this is unfortunate for the viewers. And the switch to this model certainly does not inspire a lot of trust in the networks. And it further shows how stupid it was for the Pac-12 to try it alone on the network, rather than teaming up with ESPN or Fox, as the other Power Five conferences did.

It is understandable that the Pac-12 and Pac-12 networks want to reduce costs. They are in a difficult position on several levels, especially because their conference once again fails to reach the college football playoffs (for the fifth time in six years) and reap the appropriate bounty. But there is a lot of conference cost that may go first from the conference / network headquarters in downtown San Francisco (one of the most expensive places in the world and a place where the Pac-12 is little or no justification) could be cut, especially given the fact that the other Power Five conferences are headquartered in much more sensible areas) and the remarkable amount spent on Commissioner Larry Scott (who earns $ 5.8 million annually, much more as colleagues who hold more successful conferences, and who are also billed for the conference for things like $ 7,500 a night hotel suites). And it’s quite remarkable that the Pac-12 still spends on extravaganzas like Scott and his claims, but limits things that are actually valuable to the remaining audience and fans.

(The Oregonian)

