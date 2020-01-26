advertisement

Flamengo defender Pablo Mari arrived in London before expected to join Arsenal.

Mari is expected to join the Gunners with a purchase option that is said to be £ 7.5 million after arriving at Heathrow airport with Arsenal’s technical director Edu on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is expected to be Mikel Arteta’s first signing since taking office as head coach in December.

advertisement

Read: Arteta says this transfer window is complicated for Gunners

Mari joined Manchester City in 2016 but never played for the first team and moved to Flamengo in July last year after completing loans in Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

The 26-year-old was a key figure under Jorge Jesus, who led the giant of Rio de Janeiro to the titles Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores.

He was also seen when Flamengo lost the club World Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool after extra time.

Arsenal sought to strengthen its defense options after injuries to Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

advertisement