SEWARD, Pa. – The state police say they are filing charges against two teenage girls who allowed a 2-year-old boy to inhale from a vaporizer while they were sitting on him.

Investigators say the well-being of children is being compromised against the 18-year-old girl from Armagh and the 17-year-old girl from Seward, who also recorded the incident and posted it on Snapchat.

The girl’s names have not been released.

Police say the incident occurred while the 17-year-old girl was babysitting the child in a house on Jan-L Street in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County last Thursday night.

The state police was pointed to the Snapchat video by a tip to the state’s Safe2Say Something program.

According to the police, the 2-year-old boy from New Florence took the device from a bedside table.

Police say the young women gave the child the opportunity to inhale while recording the incident.

The video clip appears to make the child cough, fall, and cry. In the background you can hear people laughing.

State police say differently from coughing that the child showed no other visible effects of inhaling the device, which contained 3% nicotine and no THC.

Researchers say the boy’s parents have been informed, along with the services for children and young people.

The United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania, confirmed that they believe two of their students were involved:

“The US government was informed of the video today and the case is being investigated by the authorities. We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students have been given to the authorities, “said Chief Inspector Dr. Barbara Parkins in a statement.

The investigation continues.

