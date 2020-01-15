advertisement

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPMT) – The state has filed a complaint against a funeral home in Lancaster County, accused of neglecting bodies as more and more complaints arrive.

The allegations claim the Andrew t. Separate Funeral Home left a non-embalmed body uncooled for days and gave a widow an empty urn.

Others say that their wishes for things like cremated remains have simply not been followed; according to all authorities, they have received more than a dozen complaints.

advertisement

“We have heard many stories about other people getting a box with nothing in it,” said customer Ryan Stauffer. “This contains things, but for me and my wife they look like gravel. As far as we know, they could have given us a dead dog.”

“We are already trying to cope with the loss of my father, other families who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, and we have to accept this,” customer Lakan Oberholtzer added. “It’s as if I can’t even mourn how I’m supposed to be.”

WMPT went to the funeral home several times for answers, but says no one answers the door and the numbers placed to call the house are broken.

As more and more customers come forward with charges against Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Lancaster County, we discover who they can turn to for help. Https://t.co/ISjwpdfeap

– Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) January 15, 2020

40.035510

-76.306798

.

advertisement