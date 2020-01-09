advertisement

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. – The state’s general auditor offers his findings in an investigation into a voluntary fire brigade company.

In March 2018, the authorities invaded the West Hazleton Volunteer Fire Company for allegations of misappropriation of tax dollars.

Now the State Auditor General’s office found that the former Fire Department commander had spent nearly $ 22,000 from the West Hazleton Volunteer Firefighter Relief Association, known as the VFRA, where the chief held the position of secretary.

Taxpayers in the West Hazleton area say they are tired of it.

“I feel that if you use taxpayer money incorrectly, that’s wrong,” said Gerome Repetz. “You should never use someone else’s money for which they work the wrong way.”

The audit found that almost $ 1,000 was spent on turnpike tolls and $ 5,600 was used for cell phone charges, both for the boss’s family

More than $ 15,000 was used for unauthorized or undocumented expenses.

The current fire president Kyle Kaschak says that most of that spending was poor accounting.

“Immediately, all members involved were suspended and removed from their offices and a whole new administration came to the office and began to introduce procedures and policies to prevent this in the future,” Kaschak said.

The auditor general found that, of the nearly $ 22,000 misused funds, the fire brigade repaid the VFRA more than $ 14,000.

People here say that they still support their volunteer companies.

“They save lives, they work hard, I mean there are things that happen, fires and emergencies and they come out without actually getting a salary,” Alisa Repetz said.

The AG’s office says it has asked the district attorney of Lucerne to investigate this.

According to the DA office, the investigation of the West Hazleton Police Department will continue in 2018.

