India’s top-ranked badminton player P.V. Sindhu was awarded the prestigious Sports Star of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Earlier in the evening, she also took the athlete of the year in racket sport home.

“I would like to thank Sportstar for these awards. I cannot collect the awards personally because I am involved in the Indonesian Open. It is a great honor for me to be named Sports Star of the Year and the best athlete in Indonesia.” Racket sports. Finally, I would like to congratulate all athletes who have received awards, “said Sindhu after he was named Sports Star of the Year in 2019.

Last year, Sindhu won the game’s biggest title at the 2019 World Championships.

The quality of their game at the championships made the badminton world take note of their previously unseen abilities. In the BWF finals, Sindhu scored important victories against former world champion Akane Yamaguchi and two former world champions, Ratchanok Intanon and Nozomi Okuhara, in direct games.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

