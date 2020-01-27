advertisement

P.V. Sindhu stumbled a few times after winning the World Cup five months ago. She only reached the quarter-finals once in the rest of 2019. But it’s not to be worried that ebb and flow were part of an athlete’s life, she said to media representatives here on Sunday.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I lost a few tournaments after the World Cup. You need different strategies for different opponents. For me, the winner on this day is the one who plays best. That is what I feel. I think ups and downs are always there; It is always very important that we go back much more and learn from our mistakes, ”she said.

Sindhu introduced Hyderabad Hunters a 2-1 win – for the first time this season – via Awadhe Warriors and defeated Tanvi Lad in straight sets. On the performance of her team, she said: “I think Sourabh did really well. He did his part well and the mixed doubles got their trump card. I played my match. We thought Daren [Liew] would win his Trump [match], but unfortunately he lost his Trump. We would have increased our score if Daren had been his trump card, but anyway, overall our team played well. “

Sindhu is likely to face Tai Tzu Ying, the world’s number 1, when their team takes on Bengaluru Raptors at home. Anyone could win on a given day, especially given the format of the competition, clarified it while looking at that competition.

“There is still time until then. We’re going to play NorthEast. It is important that we graduate first and then the other, ”she said.

She added: “Tai Tzu Ying is a very deceptive player. For me it is only on this day that if you play well and do your best, you win. This is a different atmosphere where anything can happen at any time. It is a 15 point format. If there are 14, you only get this one point, this crucial point, it’s everyone’s gain. “

