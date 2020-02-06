advertisement

P.V. Sindhu, the current badminton world champion, says she feels great when two win not just one but two prizes at Sportstar ACES 2020 – Sportswoman of the Year (Racquet Sports) and Sportstar of the Year.

“Sportstar was very special to me. When I was younger and first appeared in a magazine poster, it was a big deal for me. I was very happy about it. It took years, and now, to get these awards to get.” It is very motivating. I thank the jury for recognizing our work for the country, ”said the badminton star.

Sindhus coach P. Gopichand, who missed the award ceremony in Mumbai because of the Malaysia Masters, won the athlete of the year (Racquet Sports) on her behalf. A week later, L.V. Navaneeth, CEO of The Hindu Group Publishing, and Ayon Sengupta, editor of Sportstar, presented her with the Sports Star of the Year award in Chennai.

“It’s great to win two prizes at once. It gives you a lot of confidence to push your game forward, do it better, and win medals for the country, ”said Sindhu.

The triumph of the 24-year World Cup was the first for an Indian. Sindhu was also the only Indian to take part in the BWF World Tour Final, in which the top eight players in the world – eight each among men and women – compete against each other. According to Forbes, it was the second largest in revenue from brand advertising in 2019 after Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian men’s cricket team.

“It was a good year, even though I had some ups and downs. The World Cup gold stood out. After losing in the final with three bronze and two silver medals, it felt great to finally get gold. That was a long time expected victory, ”she said.

Appreciating the contribution of the awards to getting more women to do sports, she said, “Women are equal to men and our biggest obstacle is the thought that there is nothing we can do.” We can achieve anything if we only believe in ourselves. “

With 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 2.8 million on Twitter, and 1.3 million on Facebook, someone like Sindhu finds it difficult to elude the critics, but she has learned to separate the good from the bad. “Whenever I go to a tournament, I am expected to return a medal. But I’ve come to consider it a good thing now. I sometimes lose, but the support is always there and that helps me do my best on the pitch the next time I leave. However, winning a medal is not always possible and I hope people understand that. Winning and losing is part of the game, ”she said.

After participating in the Premier Badminton League, the Tokyo Summer Olympics are the number one goal for World No. 6.

As she prepared, Sindhu said, “The qualifications are now here. The focus is on staying fit and giving 100 percent on the pitch. Qualifying and performing well at the Olympics is the ultimate goal for anyone who is at it. Everyone will be at their peak, but it depends on who does the best on the day of the game. It is not easy, but I will do my best and hopefully bring back a medal for the country. “

