advertisement

India’s top-ranked badminton player P.V. Sindhu was recognized as the athlete of the year in racket sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. She hit paddler Archana Kamath and squash player Joshna Chinappa to the gong.

Sindhu’s trainer Pullela Gopichand accepted the award for her.

He said: “It has been a wonderful year for Sindhu. She won the World Cup. I am sure that this award from Sportstar will motivate her to go further and perform well in this Olympic year. Thank you to everyone involved.”

advertisement

Last year, Sindhu won the game’s biggest title at the 2019 World Championships. The quality of their game at the championships made the badminton world take note of their previously unseen abilities.

In the BWF finals, Sindhu scored important victories against former world champion Akane Yamaguchi and two former world champions, Ratchanok Intanon and Nozomi Okuhara, in direct games.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

advertisement