Badminton World Champion P.V. Sindhu released Sportstar’s special book on Tuesday – 40 years of Sportstar, 40 Superstars.

With articles by Vijay Amritraj, Shashi Tharoor, Michael Holding, Brian Glanville and Rajdeep Sardesai, the book was commissioned by Sportstar for the 40th anniversary and contains a champion for each year – by Björn Borg, Kapil Dev, Mike Tyson and Imran Khan Rahul Dravid, Michael Schumacher, MSDhoni, Mary Kom and more.

Each piece tries to think about the importance of the year for the selected athlete’s career and how it has revolutionized the history of the sport in question.

The 24-year-old herself is a subject of one of the pieces that Indian tennis veteran Sania Mirza writes about in the book. “Sania is a dear friend, we meet from time to time. Her comeback as a mother and her win this week have been phenomenal. I congratulate her on the win and it is an honor to be written by someone like her,” said Sindhu ,

The ace shuttle published the book together with L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group Publishing and Ayon Sengupta, editor of Sportstar.

“Sportstar celebrated its 40th anniversary on July 15, 2018. It is only appropriate to look back on our journey so far and to honor the legends of sport that have dominated the landscape in these four decades. But this also had to be a tribute Tradition that has been dear to the magazine since its inception, “said Sengupta.

On this occasion, Navaneeth said, “We have little master Sachin Tendulkar who writes about tennis legend Roger Federer, while great West Indian Michael Holding talks about Jamaican compatriot Usain Bolt. Each writer brings his own style and understanding of the game and that Playing with The editorial team has also been working intensively on our archives to compile images that enable us to relive many sporting moments.This book is not only proof of the sport star’s journey over the past four decades, but also for the history of sport around the world. “

The book is priced at Rs.999. You can pre-order your copy online by visiting THE HINDU Group Publications’ website https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/ and receiving a special 20 percent discount.

