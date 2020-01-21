advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne speaks of a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​the Prince of Darkness and his wife Sharon Osbourne shared the details.

“It’s Parkin II, a form of Parkinson’s,” said Sharon. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

Although fans knew that Ozzy was shaking and diagnosed with Parkins symptoms in the early 2000s, Black Sabbath’s former front man stated that he hadn’t found out anything about his diagnosis until 2019.

“I’m not good at secrets. I can’t walk around with it anymore,” he said. “I feel better now when I trust myself to have Parkinson’s.”

Last year “was a terrible challenge for all of us,” said Ozzy, recalling his “bad fall” in February 2019.

“I had to have my neck operated on, which cost my nerves,” he said. “I have numbness in that arm from the operation. My legs feel cold. I don’t know if it’s Parkinson’s or what. … It’s a strange feeling.”

He added that he is taking a “really low dose” of medication.

Sharon Osbourne said it was difficult for doctors to determine which of the Ozzy symptoms resulted from his surgery and which from his diagnosis.

“We have reached a point in this country where we cannot go any further because we have all the answers we can get here,” she said. “So we’ll go to a professor in Switzerland in April.”

In the last part of the interview, Robin Roberts from GMA spoke to Osbourne’s children Kelly (35) and Jack (34).

“The hardest thing is watching someone you love,” said Kelly Osbourne. “It has become a kind of role reversal for us, where we have to disconnect, get started and admit what is going on here.”

Jack Osbourne might sympathize with his father’s health problems, who were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

“I understand if you have something you don’t want to have,” he said. “I don’t press it. If he wants to talk about it, he talks about it.”

