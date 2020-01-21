advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne showed in an emotional interview with his wife Sharon that he has Parkinson’s.

The 71-year-old rock star announced that he could no longer hide his health problems and said he had “a whole lot” of medication to treat his condition.

When he had a fall and had surgery last year, he noticed for the first time that something was wrong. Then he got nerve pain.

You can see his emotional interview below:

Ozzy got in touch with Good Morning America to make the announcement, saying that it was difficult for doctors to find out whether the fall, the operation, or his condition were to blame for his condition.

Lucy Connolly

As a graduate of the Broadcast Journalism Masters, who earned an NCTJ Level 3 diploma in journalism, Lucy worked for ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. As a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy reported on the latest news while writing features about mental health, awareness of cervical cancer and Little Mix (which she’s obsessively obsessed with).

