[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRAakLZ-_DQ [/ embed]

A fall led to Ozzy Osbourne having the “worst” year of his life.

In an interview with Robin Roberts from “Good Morning America”, the legendary rocker talked about his challenges after a fall last February.

With his wife Sharon by his side, the 71-year-old musician remembered what happened.

“When I had the fall it was pitch black,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and I fell.”

Osbourne said he “just fell and landed like a slam on the floor.”

“I remember lying there and thinking,” Well, you’ve done it now. “Really calm,” he said. “Sharon brought me an ambulance. After that it was all downhill. “

He said he is recovering for almost a year now.

“Next month, a year,” said Osbourne. “Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.”

Much has been speculated about the health of the musician since he postponed his concert dates last year.

According to Roberts, Osbourne wanted to come out with his struggles given recent headlines that he was in poor health and “on his deathbed.”

