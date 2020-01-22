advertisement

He has had a fortuitous life and career in the past 50 years, but Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The leader of the Black Sabbath – which will release a new solo album “ Ordinary Man ” next month, with contributions from Elton John, Slash, Chad Smith of the RHCP and more – announced the news during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ yesterday.

The 71-year-old man and his wife Sharon said he was diagnosed after suffering a bad fall at home in February 2019. The accident resulted in the postponement of several tour dates.

“It has been terribly difficult for all of us,” he said. “I did my last New Year show [2018] at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have my neck operated on, which got on my nerves. “

Sharon added, “It’s PRKN 2. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it is not a death sentence by imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a very bad day. “

The rocker said he was taking medication for the condition and decided to share the diagnosis with the fans because “I’m not good with secrets. I can’t walk with this anymore because it’s like I had no more excuses, you know? “

He added that he intended to continue touring and performing, saying to his fans, “They’re my tune, you know. I admit I have Parkinson’s. And I just hope they ‘will hang on and they’ll be there for me because I need it. “

Watch the full interview below:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRAakLZ-_DQ [/ integrated]

