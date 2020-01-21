advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne, 71, has shown in an emotional new interview with his wife Sharon that he has Parkinson’s.

Osbourne told Good Morning America that he had heard about Parkinson’s patients after he had a fall last year and had to have an operation.



“I had to have my neck operated on, which cost me all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of … ”he said before looking at his wife to finish his sentence.

“It’s Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,” said Sharon Osbourne. “It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect the nerves in your body. It’s like you have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day. “

media_cameraOzzy Osbourne (L) and Sharon Osbourne. Picture: Getty

Ozzy Osbourne insisted that despite media speculation he was “far from his deathbed”. He said he felt he needed to be open to his public health problems.

“It’s hard to hide something – you never feel right. You feel guilty. I am not good with secrets. I can no longer walk around with it. It’s like I’m running out of excuses, ”he said. “I feel better now that I’ve resigned myself to having a Parkinson’s case.”

media_cameraEnglish rock band Black Sabbath, which arrived at Adelaide Airport in 1971 (L-r) John (Ozzy) Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. Image: delivery

His children Kelly and Jack, who suffer from multiple sclerosis, also spoke about their fears about their father’s health.

“Jack saw it first and then I saw it. It is really strange how this works, because there are a few days when I go into the house and I mean: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with him,” she said. “And then you come back the next day and nothing happened, but it’s like he can’t feel his arm and can’t come off the couch. The hardest thing is to see someone you love suffering.

media_cameraFrom left, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne in 2008. Picture: AP

“The only thing I know when it comes to my father is what can I do to make him smile? And I know that it makes him happy to go to the studio, ”she said. “I set it up and brought it to the studio, but that’s all I did. The rest of it was him.”

Osbourne plans to take the new album on tour if he’s doing well enough.

“I want to see my people. It’s like – I miss her so much, ”he said of his fans.

On New Year’s Day, Kelly Osbourne slammed reports that her father’s death was imminent and called the news “utter nonsense.”

“Today was a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my father. I come home to read sick articles about my father who is said to be lying on his deathbed. Sometimes the media make me sick !!!

“It’s no secret that my father has had a tough year when it comes to his health, but the F ** K here is an absolute hit,” she said.

Originally published as Ozzy Osbourne unveiled health struggle

