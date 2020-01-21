advertisement

(ABC News) – Ozzy Osborne is known as “the Prince of Darkness” and for his crazy antics on and off the stage, but the singer and entertainment personality opens up to something more serious.

In an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for “Good Morning America”, the legendary rocker, his children and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne give an insight into the private health dispute he experienced after a fall and diagnosis of Parkinson’s last February Has.

“It was a terrible challenge for all of us,” Osbourne said to Roberts. “I did my last show on New Year’s Eve in the forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have my neck operated on, which cost my nerves.”

To make things even more complicated, Osbourne revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that most people only progress slowly and find no cure.

“It’s PRKN 2,” said his wife Sharon. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day . “

