By Annie Banerji

NEW DELHI, December 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – From an oxygen bar to artificial rain, a number of initiatives and ideas were introduced in 2019 to combat India’s pollution crisis.

India is home to 15 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities, with New Delhi named as the most polluted air capital, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss-based group that collects air quality data globally, and Greenpeace.

Huge slides of northern India, including Delhi – a metropolis of around 20m – are covered under a thick blanket of toxic air at the onset of winter.

Vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from construction sites, waste from burning waste and burning crop fields contribute to what the country calls an “airpocalypse”.

Here are some ways authorities, engineers and companies tried to help Indians breathe easy:

1. Oxygen rod 1.Delhi

Residents of Delhi gasping for fresh air can head to Oxy Pure, a bar offering 15 minutes of “oxygen-enriched air” for about $ 7 in seven different flavors ranging from lavender and lemongrass to cinnamon and spear.

But it can be a costly affair in a country where the average person spends $ 1.80 a day, according to research by Goldman Sachs and IndiaSpend news site.

2. Fresh air in a can

When pollution climbed to “dangerous” levels, Indians could go online and order themselves cans of fresh air.

Some companies, like Vitality Air in Canada and Indian brands Pure Himalayan Air, sell “fresh air” in 10-liter cans for anywhere between 550 rupees and 5,400 rupees ($ 75).

Estimates suggest that the average adult inhales and exhales about 8 liters of air per minute.

3. Wearable air purifier

For those who didn’t want to collaborate on smoggy days, a coated air purifier called AirTamer was the answer.

The 50-gram tool, which can be worn as a necklace, emits negative ions that remove pollutants.

It sells for about 10,000 rupees in Delhi, a city described as a “gas chamber” by its prime minister and where doctors say the air is as bad as smoking up to 20 cigarettes a day.

4. Anti-smog weapon

Residents of Delhi wanting clear skies can turn into an anti-smog weapon, which extracts fine drops of water at high speeds to ignite air pollutants.

Formed as a hair dryer and mounted on a flatbed truck, the ball can explode up to 100 liters of water per minute and get rid of 95% of small particulate matter.

Critics, however, called it a quick fix that could do little to combat the harmful air.

5. Even weird car scheme

New Delhi authorities restricted the use of private vehicles for two weeks in November with the so-called “odd odd” system – allowing cars on alternate days, depending on whether their license plate ended up in a strange number or even one. number.

The scheme helped little, prompting environmentalists to call for urgent action to combat air pollution.

6. Artificial rain

Authorities in the Indian capital have considered cloud planting, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in an effort to cause rainfall and reduce pollution levels.

But the plan was stalled as there were no aircraft or technical support available to spray the seeds.

7. Street air purifiers

Dozens of giant air purifiers were installed at busy Delhi intersections to combat roadside dust and vehicle pollution.

India’s top court in November ordered the federal and Delhi governments to install “smog towers” like those in China that could act as pollution brooms.

However, environmentalists called them “band-aid adjustments” that did not knock down small particles that could penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

8. Cleaners in the Taj Mahal

Two removable air purifiers were stocked in the Taj Mahal icon in November, while a toxic hum sticks in the 17th-century mausoleum, whose white marble is turning dirty yellow and green into polluted air. in the world of Agra.

9. Bus stop shelters

Providing a little breath for travelers, some bus stops in Delhi were covered with thick plastic sheets, creating a media that called it a “clean air room”.

But many said it was trinkets as people had to get out within minutes and be exposed to smog.

10. Paint from pollution

Chakr Innovations, started by IIT engineers, capitalized on smoke from smoke-backed diesel generators turning soot into paint and paint.

Technology can capture 90% of dangerous pollutants.

The company has installed more than 50 such devices in government firms and offices, as well as real estate developers.

(1 $ = 71.7700 Indian Rupees)

