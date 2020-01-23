advertisement

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, hired Jill Dickerson from the Oprah Winfrey Network to lead the work on the unwritten documents and the documentation that the company shared on Thursday afternoon.

Dickerson has been with OWN since 2009, where she was the senior vice president of programming and development. She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and a former board member of the Emma Bowden Foundation.

During his time at OWN, Dickerson helped launch a number of series, including “Deion’s Family Playbook” and “Welcome to Sweetie Pie”. Dickerson will operate from Snap’s headquarters in Santa Monica and will report to Vanessa Guthrie, the company’s original director.

“We are delighted to welcome Jill to the Snap Originals team,” Guthrie said in a statement. “Jill is an experienced reality television executive with a strong creative flair. We are delighted that Jill is bringing her expertise into non-written Snap originals as we will be even more compelling for mobile programming in 2020. “

Before joining OWN, Dickerson was responsible for the production of popular reality shows such as “The Real World” and “The Bachelorette”.

The new rental car comes when Snap wants to further expand his list of original shows. Snaps Originals, led by chef Sean Mills, has focused on 5-minute shows that appeal to the app’s grand demo for children ages 13 to 24. Mills spoke to TheWrap last spring about the company’s content strategy. Read it here.

