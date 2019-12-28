advertisement

Cars

December 28, 2019 Zachary Shahan

For our new report Drivers for electric cars: requirements, desires and dreams (2019), we have investigated whether EV drivers have bought, bought or used their car new. The split was interesting. We then also dug deeper for the first time to find out more about the cars they replaced, and why they went electric.

Tesla drivers in the UK mainly bought their cars new (76% of them), while non-Tesla BEV drivers and plug-in hybrid drivers in the region would more often not buy new ones (26% and 43% respectively).

In the US, new was the most common answer for all groups, but was much more common with Tesla drivers. 91% of Tesla drivers had bought new, 7% bought used and only 2% leased. 48% of the non-Tesla BEV drivers and 51% of the PHEV drivers had purchased new.

In all groups and regions, EVs were usually purchased to replace another car. In quite a few cases, however, it was an extra car.

For EV drivers who switched from the powertrain type (eg ICE, BEV, PHEV) to another, we also asked why they made the switch. Answers largely repeated the answers to the question on EV benefits discussed in Chapter 7. People switched largely to EVs for environmental reasons, because they saw EVs as ‘the future’ and for quieter driving. Many also acknowledged that the driving range and loading comfort matched their needs.

The above article is part of our new report, Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams (2019).

CATL and Volta have generously sponsored this report. However, they had no influence on what was in the report. Here’s a little more about these two EV-related companies:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) is a world leader in the development and production of lithium-ion energy and energy storage batteries, with companies engaged in R&D, production and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2018, the company’s sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, which was a world leader (according to SNE Research).

Volta, founded in 2010 out of a passion for promoting transportation, has mastered the art and science of developing advanced charging networks for electric vehicles. Volta speeds up the movement of electric vehicles by offering seamless, simple and free charging experiences. Carefully located along the paths of our busy lives, Volta chargers are the most used in the industry. With the support of progressive brand partners, Volta provides free charging solutions for property owners, power for the community of electric vehicles and impactful brand stories for everyone.

