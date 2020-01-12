advertisement

A couple in southern Derbyshire said they were “blown away” by the support they received in the search for their missing pet dog after its discovery.

The beloved Belgian Malinois dog 14 months old from Mandy and Neil Cobley, called Wilson, had disappeared from their home in Willington, Ferry Green since New Years Eve.

In an emotional article on social media, the couple revealed that the dog was found yesterday, Saturday January 11. Although they say that she is “only skin and bones” and that she had trouble keeping her head high. But ate.

He said, “So now the dust has settled and we have the dog at home, I just wanted to say how blown away we were by everyone’s support while Wilson was gone.

“I cannot thank you enough for all the messages we have received as a family.

“What really blew me away was the time and effort it took for strangers to share their photo through Facebook.”

“His photo was shared over 5,000 times in a week from Scotland to the south coast.

“We have received messages from people we have never met telling us where they are walking and where they are looking.

“There is a lot of negativity on Facebook – but last week proved how great social media can be and how fortunate we are that there are people so altruistic and decent.”

The couple added that Wilson was “in real condition”, having lost so much weight that he was “just skin and bones”.

The dog has trouble keeping his head high but has “swallowed” food.

They had received a call from a member of the public saying they had spotted a dog, recognizing it as the missing animal after seeing the call which had been widely circulated on social media.

The owners “ran” but the poor dog had managed to get caught on the wrong side of a seven-foot metal fence near the Willington railroad track, more than two miles from his home.

Using a ladder, they climbed the fence, picked up Wilson, and brought her home to safety.

The couple previously explained that their 13-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter were “distraught” about losing the animal when they appealed to others to keep their eyes open.

