The owner of a historic Highland Perthshire hotel says that a planned upgrade to the A9 will jeopardize his business and endanger jobs.

Henrietta Fergusson, who took control of the iconic Killiecrankie hotel 12 years ago, fears that potential customers will “cross right after” when the national road has been dualized.

She urged Transport Scotland to rethink its plans for the Killiecrankie section at Glen Garry and rebutted suggestions that construction crews working on the A9 could stay at the hotel to make up for the lost business.

Killiecrankie Hotel.

Scottish ministers are holding a public inquiry in Pitlochry to explore concerns over plans for the 17-mile stretch, part of the gigantic £ 3 billion plan to double the entire A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Fergusson said, “I’m not against upgrading the A9. I share the view that it is vital for the development of the north of Scotland.

“But I argued from the start that the new roadway should be built on the south side of the existing road.”

She said the current revised plan threatens several companies, including her own.

“I fear for the long-term impact on the Killiecrankie community as a whole. With a two-lane carriageway quickly transporting motorists across north Perthshire, passengers and tourists will have little incentive to leave the road. “

Fergusson said her hotel “would not survive anything like the expected level of occupancy decline – even if it is only half right, our business model will not be sustainable.”

“The proposal as it stands risks not only my life, but the 12 jobs that the hotel supports.”

Fergusson added: “I don’t know if the extra bonus of having construction workers will even go halfway to make up for any shortfall.”

Anne MacDonald, who runs the nearby Old Manse of Blair boutique hotel, added, “Henrietta and I are both active in the upscale segment of the market, primarily for international customers with a gastronomic experience.

“So the idea that construction workers could close the gap is, in terms of loss mitigation, absolutely ineffective.”

Tourism teacher John Lennon, witness for Transport Scotland, said that an app was being created to help market and promote parts of Killiecrankie – including the historic battlefield – to encourage people to explore the area.

Mark Lancaster of Jacobs UK added: “Although Killiecrankie is considered to be very sensitive, the extent of the changes resulting from the proposed scheme should be small.”

The agents of Transport Scotland indicate in the documents under investigation that they do not accept the new route will have a negative impact on the company.

The hearing continues.

