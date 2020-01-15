advertisement

A well-known Derby business owner revealed the reasons why his Spondon salon closed after 17 years.

Harvey Luke Hair ended his long stay in the suburbs of Derby when it closed permanently a few weeks ago.

advertisement

The company has a number of branches in Derby and its lounges in Oakwood and Chellaston will remain open normally.

But a sign at the entrance to the Sitwell Street lounge tells customers that it is now closed.

Owner Natalie Allen told Derbyshire Live that the decision to close her first living room was one of the most difficult calls she has made in her career so far.

But a recent drop in the number of new customers has forced her to make the call.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

No staff member lost their jobs as a result and were transferred to work in other salons.

Allen said in a statement: “Seventeen years ago, I opened my first business in the heart of Spondon.

“The business has grown very quickly and we have grown to Oakwood and Chellaston in 3 years. As a business owner, I am always on the lookout for new opportunities and want to constantly grow my business and change with time.

“In October 2018, we completely renovated the Oakwood branch and regrouped our hair salon and hair salon under one roof, which allowed us to create an essential community center in Oakwood in the form of a café. It was a huge success and we received a lot of community support.

“Over the past two years, we have seen a decrease in the number of new customers visiting our Spondon salon.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“While we were still largely supported by our regular customers for 17 years, as with any business, we constantly need a flow of new faces to be able to continue to evolve.

“The village was hit hard by the closure of the NatWest bank and then by the unfortunate closure of the local post office, which resulted in a dramatic drop in traffic in such a short time.

“In November 2019, my owner issued me a new rental agreement which prompted me to make the biggest decision to close the Spondon salon and relocate the loyal team and customers to my two other salon locations.

“Without all the hard work and dedication of the team, the business could not have grown as it did in previous years.”

.

advertisement