advertisement

Cars

29 December 2019 Johnna Crider

advertisement

Our friend “Tesla Raj” has shared a story about someone who owns a Tesla and is only 18 years old. When I was 18, I was still in high school and working full time because my mother lost her job and went to school full time. This was of course back in the days of non-smart TVs, mostly landlines, and cell phones that were heavy brick things that almost nobody owned. It is safe to say that much has changed. Let’s go to this boy.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uegYO22i2_E (/ embed)

William Cross is now 19 and lives in Connecticut. Will, as he likes to be called, is a tech fanatic and has been around since he was a child. His father worked in IT and often brought home computers and such for Will to play with. Will explains that people of his age are mostly interested in technology and that the Tesla Model 3 is the most technologically advanced car there is. In his younger years in high school, Will realized that a Tesla was his dream car.

He tells the story of how he bought a Tesla jacket from eBay and would wear it around the school. One of the other students told him that he could not wear the Tesla jacket because he had no Tesla. Will’s answer was, “One day I get a Tesla,” and this confirmed his dream. In 2016 the Model X came out and he really fell in love with what Tesla stood for.

At 18 there was no way that I could have bought my own car, but this boy bought a Model 3 at the age of 18 !! Hear how in today’s video!

Video: https://t.co/4E8buM5ZwG pic.twitter.com/J2enbs03AW

– Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) December 27, 2019

His boss at work had a Tesla Model S that he was allowed to drive. The Tesla experience heightened the desire to have a Tesla, something that many people in the Tesla community can identify with. For many owners, someone in the family or a friend had one and that’s how they came out.

Today Will works for a communications company and has just received his FAA permit to fly with drones to inspect antennas on towers. He also helps with their website and social media marketing.

In the video, Will gives a scream to his boss. His boss helped him get his Model 3 and guided him through the entire process of ordering and receiving. You can view the full video here if you have not viewed it before.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement