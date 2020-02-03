advertisement

Given the recent success of Marvel films, it’s understandable that celebrities are looking for a role.

It used to be the case that the dramatic flick was in the canon of Hollywood films, and the actors involved in such projects talked about their “craft” and the painful months of methodology that went with it. In contrast, action films that included an elaborate costume or mask were seen as somewhat trivial.

But when Avengers: Endgame hit records at $ 2.79 billion and became the highest-grossing film ever, these attitudes changed.

Endgame earned an unprecedented $ 356 million in North America, including $ 1.2 billion worldwide only on the opening weekend. It catapulted its stars to a celebrity few can imagine, with a fan base hurling buzzwords and quotes from pedestrians in public.

Marvel does not rest on past successes, but promotes its future projects with some of the world’s greatest celebrities. Angelina Jolie was cast in Marvel’s Eternals film, a move that many found equally surprising and exciting. And now Owen Wilson is the latest celebrity to get Marvel treatment.

Deadline reports that Wilson is the latest known addition to the cast of Loki, a new series that is said to be from Disney +. Wilson will appear alongside To Hiddleston, who plays the trickster demigod and Thor’s brother. Most Marvel fans know Loki, the villain of numerous Marvel films. There is currently no word on the role Wilson was played in, but it is known to play a prominent role.

According to Variety, “the master of magic will appear on the show at different times in human history and influence important events. He most recently fled with one of the Infinity Stones during Avengers: Endgame. ”

The shooting for Loki is currently underway and is expected to premiere in 2021. The series is produced by Kevin Feige, director Michael Waldron and Kate Herron. The series is expected to build directly on the supernatural sequel to Doctor Strange and the 2021 Multiverse of Madness.

It is an exciting prospect for Wilson. But while his Marvel debut isn’t over yet, fans can see the funny man in Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch.

