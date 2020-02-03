advertisement

Marvel Studios has reportedly cast Owen Wilson in an upcoming role with Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Loki series.

The casting, originally announced by ComicBook.com, indicates that Wilson will play an important role in the show. However, no details have been released regarding his role or the person he will be playing, and Disney has not commented on the casting at the time of the release of the letter.

There’s a lot going on social media that he could play Balder the Brave, Marvel’s version of the Norse mythological god Baldr.

Balder the Brave

Balder in the comics is the half brother of Thor, the son of Odin. His mother was Frigga, as was Thor’s mother Gaea, an earthly goddess whose life essence flows through all life on earth. Frigga is Thor’s mother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Rene Russo.

Balder the Brave is the god of light, and his speed distinguishes him from his half-brother Thor and his adoptive brother Loki. As the god of light, he is as fast as the “speed of light”, so it is almost impossible to meet him. Even if he misses his speed, he is almost invulnerable to a spell that his mother Frigga has cast on him, since his death hints at the Ragnarok event.

The films and the different schedules

At the end of Avengers: EndgameAsgard is founded on earth as New Asgard. It serves as a small fishing village in which only half of the inhabitants of the original kingdom survived the onslaught of Thanos at the beginning of the 20th century Avengers: Infinity Waras well as the snap event at the end of the same film.

There were plans to introduce Balder to the brave in the days of Thor: The Dark World at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These plans were eventually discarded in development because the film’s creatives wanted to focus on the relationship between Thor and Loki.

So Frigga is Thor’s mother. And Ragnarok has already happened. This is despite the fact that Balder wasn’t even introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Avengers: Endgame, however, a version of Loki slipped out of the grasp of the Avengers after the events of the Battle of New York City in the first Avengers film. This creates a divergent timeline in which he avoided being detained on Asgard. It also means the events of Thor: The dark world in that divergent timeline would change drastically. And the butterfly effect changes the events of Thor: Ragnarok also. And it was assumed that it is this version of Loki that we will be chasing during his solo series.

This could be a way to introduce Balder as the real son of Frigga as he is in the comics. It could also introduce Gaea as Thor’s true mother, redefining Rene Russo’s role in the films. This would be more in line with the comics in which Frigga took on the role of Thor’s surrogate mother in the absence of Gaea.

The Typecast Wilson

Wilson has a long film career dating back to 1996. From his supporting role in The cable type all the way to his role as the voice of Lightning McQueen in Cars 3, Most of his roles were comedic and mostly showed the typical “nice guy”. For Wilson, it could be a challenge for his acting skills to play a key role in Loki. Unless they write the character on their typical representations.

He is 51 years old, although he may not look that way. Remember that he is only a year older than Paul Rudd. And only three years younger than Robert Downey Jr. Maybe he doesn’t have the guts to play an action scene like RDJ did for the first Iron Man film.

But what do you think of the casting news? Who do you think Wilson will play in the Loki Disney Plus series? Let us know in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

