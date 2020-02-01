advertisement

Owen Wilson played an important role in the Marvel Studios series “Loki”.

Details of Wilson’s role in the series, which airs on Disney +, are being kept secret. The series sees Tom Hiddleston return as Loki, who follows an alternative version of the character after escaping with the Tesseract after the Avengers “Time Heist” in “Avengers: Endgame”. The series will also feature the upcoming film “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, which will be released in May 2021.

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, Sophia Di Martino is also part of the “Loki” cast. Marvel Studios declined to comment.

“Loki” is one of seven live action series from Marvel Studios that go to Disney +, Disney’s newly launched streaming service. In the first edition of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will repeat their roles and premieres this fall. “WandaVision” follows, which brings Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany back and will make its debut in 2020.

“Loki” is slated for a premiere in the spring of 2021, while the “Hawkeye” directed by Jeremy Renner is slated for the fall of 2021. In between, “What If …” will be an animated, non-canonical series that follows alternate versions of MCU characters. In addition, Marvel Studios is developing three other series: “Ms. Miracles, “” Moon Knight “and” She-Hulk. “

Wilson will not be the only one in his family to be involved in a comic project. His brother Luke will appear in DC Universe’s “Stargirl” later this year.

The news about Wilson was first reported by Comicbook.com.

We are facing another year full of twists and turns, disappointments and pleasant surprises on TV. Take Jussie Smollett, for example. He started the year as a respected actor on “Empire”. But then came the threatening letter to Fox and the alleged racist and homophobic attack. For a moment, the entire Internet gathered around him – and then the police investigation was directed against him. He lost his place in Empire and was charged with 16 crimes, including submitting a false police report, only to suddenly drop the charges against him. And all of this happened before May. Yes, it has been a long year.

Winner: Pro-wrestling is booming like “Dynamite”

There is so much wrestling on television. This fall, “SmackDown” switched from the USA Network to the Fox broadcast channel. TNT launched the weekly AEW series “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite”, “Impact Wrestling” switched to AXS TV and “NXT” was upgraded from a one-hour upgrade to WWE Network up to two hours live on USA Network. Nowadays, a pro-wrestling week is only full 52 times a year. What a time to be alive (and fake fights). WWE

Winner: Exposing a great success

“The Masked Singer” was the hit of the year 2019, especially considering Fox’s big hit, which only debuted on the second day of the year. The Oddball singing competition was the No. 1 of the new series for adults between 18 and 49 years in 2019. The Nielsen ratings are more than one point above No. 2, NBC’s “Manifesto”. Fox

Loser: Where did the moderators of all awards end up?

Blame Kevin Hart. After a whirlwind of controversy last December, when Hart was named host of the Oscars in 2019 and refused to apologize for his well-documented story, making homophobic jokes both on and off the stage, ABC and die decided Academy ultimately for the safest option option of all – nobody. And the result was good. So good, indeed, that the Emmys quickly followed through the year. Getty Images

Loser: Jussie Smollett

The Lyons are a bit embarrassed in the current sixth and last season of “Empire” because it is Jussie Smollett, the Jamal Lyon – the openly gay son of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) – played. – about the Fox Hip Hop drama until it was written out of the last episodes of the fifth season last spring. Smollett’s exit from the series came a few months after he claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago in January. Getty Images

Loser: Game of Thrones fans (listen to us)

“Game of Thrones”, HBO’s epic story about the struggle for rule over Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms, was rated as less than epic by many viewers with the May series finale. So not only have they lost their favorite show, but in a way that still annoys some of them about series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is there every day, six months after the end of the exhibition. (And let’s not forget this petition.) The untitled “GoT” prequel led by Naomi Watts, which many fans were looking forward to, was scrapped after the pilot’s production. HBO

Winner: Cord-Cutters

Yes, it was definitely a year of banner ads for people who are not interested in paying for cables but are fine, $ 4.99 / month for Apple’s “Golden Globe and SAG Award” Morning Show “and $ 6.99 / month for Disney’s extensive library of movies and TV shows, as well as new originals like Baby Yodra,” The Mandalorian “. And the cable cutters are on their way to 2020, which will entail the introduction of the streaming service HBO Max and NBCUniversals Peacock operated by WarnerMedia. Apple TV +

Losers: These losers

There weren’t as many #MeToo impacts this year as last year, but as the decade ended, there were still signs of movement across the industry. From ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ executive producer Adam Targum to ‘The Chi’ star Jason Mitchell, men continued to face professional ramifications for inappropriate behavior in 2019. show time

Winner: PWB

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a whirlwind year. She appeared with the second season of her Amazon comedy “Fleabag”. PWB wrote the series and starred alongside Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest. Her chemistry was so intense that the internet (and the television academy) collapsed completely in adoration in front of her. Her writing is so revered that she has since been hired to improve the script for the next Bond film, “No Time to Die”, and soon after she signed all of these Emmys for “Fleabag”. Amazon

Winner: Media-Merger Consultants

The entertainment industry ended this decade by building up. A year after AT&T swallowed Time Warner and converted it to WarnerMedia, two more important media pairings took place. Even if it looks like Disney and Fox agreed to this deal a long time ago (they were right! It was negotiated for the first time in 2017), the deal closed in March. And in December, Viacom and CBS finally got back together after years of starting and stopping. Getty Images

Loser: Just not wonderful

In retrospect, it was not a good start to 2019 when Netflix and Marvel decided to end their creative partnership and “Jessica Jones” formally closed the book on the “Defenders” universe of the streaming service this summer. But then hits for Marvel TV fans continued: “Agents of SHIELD” announced that it would end next summer, “The Runaways” ended in December and “Cloak & Dagger” was canceled after two seasons on Freeform , The latest craze came in October when Marvel TV was relocated under Kevin Feige, which effectively ended the split when it was recorded at Marvel Studios. Netflix