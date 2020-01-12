advertisement

Overwhelming support was shown to a Sinfin school which asked parents to welcome their children with a “smile and not a mobile”.

Redwood Elementary School posted the sign outside its doors earlier this week.

It was hoped that the new initiative would help children to speak and listen more.

A photo of the panel was posted on Facebook, where dozens of parents supported the idea. Others believed that the sign was “unfair”.

In our survey, we asked parents if the school had the right to encourage them to put away their phones while picking up students.

The results show that 94% of those surveyed said that the school was right and that parents should set a good example.

Only 6% of voters declared that the school did not have the right to give lessons to parents.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Jane Calladine, Executive Director, said, “The sign isn’t really a try, it’s just to recognize that all adults use their phones a lot and sometimes we don’t think about it.

“When you take your kids, it’s good to put them away.

“This is just one of the ways we try to get people to talk and listen more.

“All the staff thought it was a great idea, they said it reminded them to talk more with their own children.”

