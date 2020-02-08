advertisement

NUR-SULTAN / ALMATY – A clash and a series of clashes in several villages in the southern Kazakh province of Kazakhstan have left eight people dead and a number injured, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said Saturday.

About 70 people were involved in the initial clash on the outskirts of Masanchi village, near the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, he told a conference, after which 300 more people arrived from nearby villages.

The crowd clashed with police, injuring two officers with gunshots and burning dozens of buildings and cars. Police have arrested 47 people and confiscated two shotguns, Turgumbayev said.

Police and the National Guard are now in control, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement, ordering the government to take steps to maintain peace in the villages.

The area where the clashes took place is home to many members of the Dungan minority group, Muslims of Chinese ethnicity.

Tokayev prompted a thorough investigation and instructed security agencies to prosecute those who spread the language of ethnic hatred, “provocative rumors and misinformation”.

Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Public Accord, said at a conference that authorities have temporarily closed a large outdoor goods market in Almaty, the largest city in the country of 19m, following “calls for violence” there. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal in Nur-Sultan and Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)

