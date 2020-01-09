advertisement

A weak layer of snow that has been “overloaded” with fresh snowfall in recent days is still a risk for recreational athletes in the hinterland, according to Avalanche Canada.

“If you clear up the sky, you may be lured into a larger area, but this is not the time to expose yourself,” a Tuesday, January 7, said a statement from the national forecasting organization. “The most recent snow can remain sensitive and has a weak snow cover in parts of the region. The snow cover takes time to stabilize.”

At press time, the Sea to Sky hazard rating was high for alpine and tree top areas. Traveling through the terrain of avalanches in the hinterland is not recommended.

On Monday, January 6th, more than 50 centimeters of snow fell on the corridor above 1,500 meters, which “could load a sensitive, weak layer of feathered surface treasure, which is buried by 100 to 150 cm”, said the Forecast. Several weak layers are buried deeper in the snow cover, including a variable layer of surface hoar and crust from mid-December and a “deeper layer of sugary facets and crust from the end of November,” said Avalanche Canada.

“It has been pretty stormy in the past few weeks, but the autumn has been relatively dry, so that there is a weak blanket of snow. So if there was little snow on the ground in November and early December, a lot of weak snow has formed since then, in recent weeks in which it snowed heavily, the bottom of the snowpack can no longer carry the weight of this fresh snow, “said Avalanche Canada forecaster Simon Horton in an interview this week. “We saw what we call persistent plate avalanches that are much thicker than what you normally only get during a storm.”

On Friday, January 3rd, Avalanche Canada took the rare step of extreme corridor risk assessment.

“We usually see extreme ratings once or twice a year, and that applies to all of western Canada,” said Horton. He added that this is a combination of a very high avalanche probability and the fact that the avalanches are expected to be very large, “which led to the rating.

Whistler Blackcomb (WB) has so far closed the alpine terrain this year due to a so-called “unusual and unstable snow cover”.

“Whistler Blackcomb Patrol has an industry-leading avalanche protection program to mitigate the risks in our upper Alps. The resort has been snowing heavily in a short amount of time in the past two weeks,” said a statement on January 7.

In the same press release, WB also confirmed that a skier was caught on a slide in the morning of January 1 while performing a routine avalanche control in a closed area. While WB would not announce the location, sources said Pique The slide took place on Pika’s traverse on Whistler Mountain and sank the patrols shortly before they were rescued. WB said the Patroller was unharmed and voluntarily returned to work the same day.

Marc Riddell, communications director at Vail Resorts West Coast, advised the public to follow all signage and rope lines to ensure safety. “They’re there for a reason,” he said.

The full avalanche warning and forecast can be found at avalanche.ca/forecasts/sea-to-sky.

