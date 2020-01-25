advertisement

An over-the-limit motorist who took a wrong way and did not stop for a police car following her with flashing lights and sirens sounding in the early hours of Christmas Day was not accused of drinking and driving.

Gale King gave a positive test after being suffocated by agents when they had started her and forced her to stop on Anstey Lane in Leicester.

advertisement

Prosecutor Kwok Wan told Leicester County Court that King had given a 36-microgram alcohol test in 100 milliliters after he was arrested by police around 12:50 a.m. on December 25, but had not been charged driving while intoxicated.

“The legal limit is 35 but the policy for Leicestershire is to not charge anyone who blows below 40,” he said.

Leicestershire police have since confirmed the policy at LeicestershireLive.

Wan said, “The police on patrol learned that a motor vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road along Anstey Lane.

“There were no other road users at the time. The police followed her with flashing strobe lights and their two-tone sirens were used.

“The police were forced to hire her to effectively prevent her and have her arrested.

“I suspect that his behavior was due to the influence of alcohol.”

King, of Donald Close, Thurmaston, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Anstey Lane, Leicester, on Christmas Day.

Ramandeep Kular, in defense, said his client was previously of good character.

“His speed was not excessive,” he said. “No harm has come to anyone. She is very remorseful for her actions.

“She was disconcerted by the traffic signs because there was road work in progress. She accepts that she was drunk and that may have had an impact on her thinking, because she was not thinking properly.

“My client accepts that his standards of conduct are lower than those expected of a reasonable person.”

The phrase

Bench President Amrik Singh said, “This was a very serious offense – driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

“The police siren sounded and the lights were on, there was an excess of alcohol. Fortunately, due to the time of day, there was not much traffic. “

Read more

Learn more about the courts

Mr. Singh prohibited King from driving for 15 months and ordered him to work 300 hours of unpaid work.

King was ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and costs of £ 85.

What the police say

After the case, a spokesman for the Leicestershire police said they were following the national government’s guidelines for charging drink drivers.

National guidelines state that no further action should be taken against beverage drivers who give a lower reading of two readings less than 39 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath.

.

advertisement