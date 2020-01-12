advertisement

Work has started on a new subdivision in a village in Derbyshire.

Barratt Homes is funding the development, called Willow Gardens, at New Road, Tintwistle, Glossop.

The 119 planned properties will include a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes.

There will also be 14 affordable units available on the site, although details of these have not yet been released.

As part of the work, the developers have promised to inject more than £ 280,000 into the region.

The money is part of the planning agreement for the new homes and will be used to support local services.

According to Barratt Homes, £ 260,000 of the investment will be spent on “green commitments”.

These include a contribution to the cost of open mosaic habitat off-site for Glossop wildlife.

An additional £ 5,000 has been set aside to ensure sustainable transport in the region.

There are also plans to create a landscaped buffer zone along the Etherow River.

Tintwistle, in Glossop, where construction of 119 new properties is underway

(Image: Wikicommons)

Neil Goodwin, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new subdivision.

“We are proud of our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“As we develop, we will not only contribute financially to the region, but the construction process will support 114 jobs for the region.”

The Trans-Pennine walking trail, a popular national route for hikers and cyclists, follows development.

There are other transport links near the site, such as the M67 and Hadfield station.

Work to complete the 24 properties in the first phase of development is already underway.

All the houses in this phase have been reserved and the new owners are expected to move in the spring.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said the developer is awaiting the release of the next collection of homes.

These will be four bed properties, starting at around £ 262,995, and are expected to be completed in the fall.

Barrett Homes offers house hunters a variety of programs to help reserve a property, including purchase assistance and parts exchange.

To register an interest in one of the Willow Gardens properties, visit the sales center on New Road.

