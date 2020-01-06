advertisement

Over 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were arrested while trying to re-enter the United States after visiting Canada for a concert in Vancouver.

According to the Council on American Islamic Relations, the concert attendees were trying to return home, though many were questioned at the Peace Arch and many were refused entry to the United States again.

CAIR says the group was questioned for their political views and eventually their passports were seized.

advertisement

The group, which consisted largely of US citizens, included a 24-year-old medical student and her family, who were eventually allowed to return to the country.

“We kept asking why we were being taken into custody and (continuing to be) asking questions that had nothing to do with our reason for traveling. I was told ‘I’m sorry this is just the wrong time for you guys.’ “

The border situation comes just days after President Donald Trump ordered an air strike that killed senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Social media posts that the CBP is banning Iranians and Americans and refusing to enter the US because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS / CBP has issued a related directive are also false.

– CBP (@CBP) January 5, 2020

Allegations of wrongdoing were denied by US Customs and Border Protection on social media, as the entity claims the bans were not nationally based nor were they ordered by the US government.

Social media posts that the CBP is banning Iranians and Americans and refusing to enter the US because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS / CBP has issued a related directive are also false, ”CBP said in their Twitter account.

The post Over 60 Iranian-Americans arrested at the Canadian border first appeared at The Mill Mill.

advertisement