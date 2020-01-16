advertisement

KAMPALA – Over 5,000 people have petitioned Parliament to demand a refund for the money invested in Dunamiscoins Resource Ltd, a private company that accepted deposits before suddenly closing its store in December.

Dunamiscoins Resource Ltd was a private company, which claimed that it was determined to provide complementary roles to banks, to fill the gaps in the informal sector by providing income to the poor.

The company’s bank account was frozen at the end of last year and the petitioners say they are not sure if they have invested up to UGX. 23 billion.

Presenting their petition to the President, group leader Arthur Asiimwe said that the company worked as a microfinance company but that it was registered as a no-deposit financial institution.

“The government authorized this business and gave it the green light to work as a no-deposit financial institution; he served as a microfinance company. They gave unrealistic bonuses, “said Asiimwe, adding that the firm had given interest rates between 30 and 40% for UGX.1 to UGX2 million.

Asiimwe said that only two of the three directors, Samson Lwanga and Mary Nabunya have been arrested, while Susan Awoni, the director general, is still at large.

“We are not satisfied with the police reports that they did not arrest the third director. We are asking the Financial Intelligence Authority to monitor this file and find out where the money is and we are reimbursed, ”said Asiimwe.

President Rebecca Kadaga promised to engage the responsible departments and try to find a solution to the problem.

“Since you have already petitioned the president, I will speak to him and invite the Minister of Finance of the Uganda Micro Finance Regulatory Authority next week so that we can find a way forward,” he said.

