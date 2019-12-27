advertisement

BEIRUT – The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwest Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month.

The US Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the exodus occurred between December 12 and 25.

Most people had fled the town of Maarat al-Numan, towns and villages in southern Idlib province, Idlib town and camps along the Syrian-Turkish border, OCHA said.

“With the recent escalation of violence in northwest Syria, civilians in Governor Idlib are again suffering from the devastating consequences of hostilities,” she said.

OCHA said Maarat al-Numan and the surrounding village “are said to be almost empty.”

Syrian forces are advancing in Maarat al-Numan.

Thousands of families were also reported to be too scared to move, fearing air strikes and shelling.

Abu al-Majd Nasser, who fled his family from the city of Telmanas, said Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants to kill any Syrian who opposes the regime”.

Moscow and Damascus deny claims of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they are fighting jihadist militants.

Rescue services and witnesses say hostilities have left many cities in ruins and destroyed dozens of medical centers.

U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken out against the “massacre” involving thousands of civilians in Syria.

“Russia, Syria and Iran were killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib province. Don’t do that! Turkey is working hard to stop this massacre,” Trump said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Syrian military said this week it had seized more than 300km of territory in the attack to end Idlib’s “terrorist” control, killing hundreds of “terrorists”.

The takeover of Maarat al-Numan would take the Syrian army into dense rebel parts of Idlib province, where millions of people who fled fighting elsewhere in Syria have fled.

The Russian and Syrian advance towards Idlib is putting great pressure on Turkey, which has a presence in the area and has been seen by many civilians as defending against Russian attacks.

Turkish President Tayip Erdogan said his country could not handle a new wave of migrants from Syria, warning that Europe would feel the impact of such an influx if the bomb did not stop. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Giles Elgood)

