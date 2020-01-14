advertisement

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has urged gun owners to take advantage of the government’s firearms amnesty program and to release unwanted weapons before May of this year.

Minister Bheki Cele at the press conference. Photo: SANews.gov.za

The minister made the comments at the Linden Police Station in Johannesburg, where an arms dealer separated from 298 such weapons.

According to Cele, a total of 2,266 firearms have been handed over to police stations nationwide since the amnesty began in December 2019.

advertisement

The province of Gauteng leads the pack with 527 weapons that have been handed over to date. On the heels is the Western Cape with 514, KwaZulu-Natal (309) and Limpopo (252). The

Eastern Cape (189), Mpumalanga (173), Free State (163), Northern Cape (48) and North West (91) follow in descending order.

A total of 31 382 cartridges are in police hands.

“To say that the firearm amnesty period started well would be an understatement. These numbers keep increasing every day, ”said Cele.

This is a clear indication that the South Africans are following the call to participate in the amnesty and to get illegal and unwanted firearms off the street.

“We want to reassure the public that we have improved our systems to ensure the safe storage of all firearms submitted. This will remain so even after the amnesty period. “

Cele described the dealer who had delivered 298 weapons as one of thousands of South Africans who had followed the South African Police Service (SAPS) call to introduce themselves to various police stations and surrender their illegally owned or unwanted firearms.

The weapons handed over, like all weapons handed over during the amnesty, are subjected to ballistic tests.

“It is important to note that no compensation will be given to surrendered firearms used to commit crimes during this amnesty period,” he said.

According to Cele, a detective investigation team has been set up to investigate firearms-related cases.

“When the amnesty ends, firearms are audited for destruction. Although we at SAPS are encouraged by these growing numbers, I still demand maximum participation. “

The minister urged gun owners, together with SAPS, to turn the tide against crime and use the amnesty.

“When the amnesty period ends in May, you can be sure that the law is strict for those who continue to use unlicensed weapons. Zizojika izinto (things will change)!

“We at SAPS will continue to free our communities from dangerous weapons while responding positively to our service agreement to ensure that people in South Africa are safe and secure,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

advertisement