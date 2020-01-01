advertisement

The State Department supported 1,723 Irish nationals who were involved in serious incidents overseas last year.

These incidents included terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and Kenya, protests in Hong Kong and political instability in South America.

Medical emergencies were the leading cause of contact. 270 people needed help for this.

Over 260 families needed the ministry’s support after the death of a loved one abroad, while 243 people needed help with arrests abroad.

In another country, 112 people fell victim to crime, while 72 families needed help finding a missing person.

The ministry supported these people through its consular office in Dublin, in its 80 embassies and consulates general and in the 94 honorary consuls around the world.

One of the most notable cases in which the department provided help was that of the teenager Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in a Malaysian rainforest after a ten-day search.

In April 2019, a series of terrorist attacks on churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka killed 259 people, including many tourists.

The State Department advised people to stay inside and comply with the curfew in force at the time, and said they could contact the Honorary Consul in Colombo if necessary.

Minister Simon Coveney said of the figures:

“Irish citizens are traveling more frequently and further than ever before – which means more frequency and complexity of consular cases. This poses ever greater challenges for Irish citizens who are experiencing difficulties abroad.

“While most overseas trips go smoothly, the 2019 statistics show that things can go wrong and it is important to be prepared. In view of the travel plans for the coming year, I urge you to take out comprehensive travel insurance. “

