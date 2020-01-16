advertisement

Those numbers have been declining since 2018, but overall, the number of people applying for asylum in Canada has increased.

Data from the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship shows that in 2019, 63,830 of those applications were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018.

Canada’s asylum claims have been on the rise for years, linked in part to the growing movement of asylum seekers around the world.

But the issue at the border in particular has been linked to the Secure Country Agreement with the United States, which regulates where and how people moving between the two countries can file asylum.

The Liberals have repeatedly pledged efforts to update the deal, but information notes for the immigration minister prepared in December say there are no official negotiations with the US under way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 16, 2020.

