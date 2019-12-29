advertisement

An illegal gaming operation in Hell’s Hells has been destroyed by the OPP. The illegal gaming operation has been linked to a number of attempted killings, shootings, assaults, arson and threats of extortion.

The project was launched as a result of increased violence between Ontario and Quebec from August 2017 to May 2018 under the name Project Hobart.

The OPP focused on the illegal gaming operation believed to be controlled by some members of Hells Angels, the motorcycle crime organization. Craig Mcllquham, Raffaele Simonelli, Robert Barletta and Eugenio “Gino” Reda have all been identified as members involved in the gaming operation by the OPP.

Michael Deabaitua-Schule was a known gang member and part of the illegal gaming network until he was killed leaving a Peel region gym in March last year.

Investigations under the Hobart Project led police to an underground gaming house in Mississauga, as well as five sports game websites – Titan SB (sportsbook), Ultimate SB, Playto SB, Players SB and Privada SB.

The various “sports books” associated with the Hells Angels brought in about $ 13m between January and July this year, according to police. The last five years it has been in operation is estimated to have attracted $ 131 million.

Barletta, Mcllquham and Reda were the ones controlling all five cops online. The men were linked to the Figliomeni Crime Family according to York Regional Police discovered through a separate investigation.

Police agencies carried out numerous search warrants that led to the seizure of:

7 residences and 2 vacation properties worth just over $ 8.1 million

Financial accounts totaling $ 1.2 million

18 vehicles, including luxury and vintage vehicles, 3 Harley Davidson motorcycles, 2 snowmobiles and 2 golf carts

More than $ 1.7 million in cash

Gold and silver coins and rods worth $ 320,000

High end luxury watches and jewelry worth $ 303,000

21 firearms, including 9 illegal firearms, 6 firearms, 3 shotguns and 3 more

2 carried energy weapons

Some ballistic vests

The Preferm of the Angels of Hell

There are now a total of 28 people facing a total of 228 charges. The range of charges includes firearms offenses, money laundering, tax evasion, book making and fraud. Other names have not been released however the OPP says most have already appeared in court or are scheduled to appear in court.

Project Hobart was a complex investigation that relied on the cooperation of 18 agencies that spanned many jurisdictions, including Waterloo Regional Police, Stratford Police and Woodstock Police. London, Niagara and Hamilton police services also assisted in the investigation.

