While a dump of almost 90 centimeters of snow on Sunday evening on the summit of Mount Seymour created idyllic conditions, the way home was much worse.

Over 100 visitors got stuck on the top of the mountain overnight, thanks to a bunch of four cars near the first turn.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. so many people were led home for the night.

“As soon as this happened, everything came to a standstill,” said Eddie Wood, president of Mt. Seymour. “During this time it continued to snow and we had freezing temperatures. The road was very icy.”

Instead of sending more drivers downstairs, the resort staff closed the gate upstairs and prepared for a spontaneous pajama party in the chalet.

The staff opened the conference room and offered blankets to everyone who wanted to rest, although many stayed in the cafeteria to chat.

“We all fed. We provided drinks – hot coffee, tea, hot chocolate. We ate fries and chilli. And we just made ourselves comfortable,” said Wood.

At 2:30 p.m. the crew cleared the accident and the cars were behind it. They decided to give the street a fresh plow and a heavy dose of salt and sand before letting the people hang down again. The last guests were on their way around 5:15 a.m., Wood said.

Wood was in the gatehouse at the bottom of the hill when the resort staff all left early in the morning.

“The mood was very positive,” he said. “Our food and beverage team did a great job making people feel comfortable. And I think everyone realized that their safety was our top priority. If we keep people here until the road is safe there was definitely an appreciation. ” for this.”

In December 2015, Grouse Mountain Resort held more than 300 guests overnight when gusty winds made the Skyride unsafe to operate.

This was the first time Mt. Seymour offered accommodations, but Wood had some suggestions on how to avoid this in the future.

“We ask everyone to have the right winter tires if they are on the Bergstrasse and if they do not have them, to use the shuttle bus,” he said. “And we really appreciate it – everyone’s patience last night.”

