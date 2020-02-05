advertisement

A new affordable housing development could be built on old plots on the edge of Coalville.

Countryside Properties UK has plans for 130 homes on a 14-acre site off Jackson Street and Wentworth Road, near the Owen Street sports ground and Snibston Country Park.

Advisers to the planning committee for the North West Leicestershire District Council will discuss the plan on Tuesday, although officers have recommended approval of the plan.

There have been 18 objections to the program, largely based on concerns that the development would lead to greater traffic congestion and the loss of green space.

Opponents of the project say brownfields should be used first before construction takes place on previously undeveloped land.

Planners say that the area should be designated for housing in principle and that this is comfortable with the program as long as Countryside UK makes payments to finance community services in the city.

These include increasing the stock of libraries and improving the city’s recycling center.

A spokesperson for Countryside UK said: “Developing the site for residential use will bring economic, social and environmental benefits to the region.

“It is suitable for development; all development management issues related to technical and environmental issues have been resolved, subject to the results of the bat survey.

“The benefits of the proposed development would significantly and demonstrably exceed the negative impacts identified to date, which in themselves could be mitigated by properly formulated conditions.”

