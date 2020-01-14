advertisement

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved to the only possession of 11th on the NHL’s all-time goalscoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated visiting Carolina 2-0 on Monday night.

Ovechkin broke out of a draw with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later.

His 686 goals leave the Washington captain only four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is only 10th overall.

Ovechkin’s performance helped the Capitals grab a two-match losing streak. Washington has been struggling in recent games, but its two goals let the Capitals take command against a physical Carolina team.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov posted his first career shutout with 23 saves. The rookie improved his record to 13-2-1 this year.

Also, he has won eight straight by supporting starter Braden Holtby. Eight games played tie a franchise record for a rookie goalie.

Washington took the lead 1-0 in Ovechkin’s first goal with 8:02 left in the first period. Tom Wilson corrupted the ball into the left corner before making a quick pass to Ovechkin, who fired a shot from Carolina’s Petr Mrazek for his 27th goal of the season.

Wilson earned his only assist, his 18th of the season, which came in his 500th game in the NHL.

Ovechkin then extended the lead to 2-0 on a power play goal with 2:42 left in the opening period. Jakub Vrana took the puck near the right point and fed the captain with an icy cross which he crossed with a Mrazek case from the left circle.

John Carlson got his second assist in the game. The Washington quarterback has 43 assists this season.

The second period was not so easy for Washington, as it had to take care of three penalties and did so without allowing a goal. But the Capitals ended up with just five hits in the period and could not extend their lead.

Washington was unable to take advantage of the Hurricanes’ empty net for nearly three minutes late in the third period.

