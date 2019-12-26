advertisement

With the curtains closing in on the 2019 theater season, it’s time to reflect on some of the great productions that came to our scenes this past year.

The 12 shows I’ve selected from the last 12 months are a reminder of the tremendous talent in our city and the dedication of our local theater companies to feature it.

The world-class quality of the theater here is evident in every aspect of these productions, from acting and direction to technical excellence that often goes unattended.

These 12 performances, listed alphabetically, are by far the only extraordinary achievements of 2019 but they each impressed me in a specific way.

A scene from A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

Calgary

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND DEATH – Stage West

When it comes to producing musicians, it never fails to amaze me what Stage West can achieve with so little, and by that I mean the limitations of the small stage that filmmakers, stylists and performers have to work with. A Gentleman’s Guide is a prime example of the magic Stage West can create when putting performances in the right hands. Anton deGroot’s determined design made it possible for the show’s action to slide effortlessly from place to place. Mark Bellamy brought the top talent from Toronto to compliment our local actors, and his direction ensured that high-spirited entertainment permeated the entire production.

Rhett Udsen, center, one of two young actor-dancers portraying the lead character, along with Billy Elliot’s cast The Musical. Photo courtesy, Trudie Lee

Calgary

BILLY ELLIOT MUSIC – Calgary Theater

From the moment Calgary Theater artistic director Stafford Arima announced he would produce this crowd-pleasing music, he promised to feature Calgary’s singers, dancers and actors, and he was true to that promise. TC’s Billy Elliot was a joyous celebration, not only of the show’s theme of being true to itself but also of the unsparing enthusiasm of its talented performers.

Travis Friesen and Alixandra Cowman at The Bright Star Theater in Rosebud.

Calgary

STAR BRIGHT – Rosebud Theater

The experience of attending a show at Rosebud can often begin with mixing in the city itself, especially with a show like the Steve Martin / Edie Brickell Bright Star musical. It’s almost as if such a miracle plays out and their characters are an extension of this beautiful little town located on prairie farmland. Rosebud Theater’s artistic director, Morris Ertman has a knack for producing and producing shows that are truly heartfelt and inspiring.

Crossing swords at StoryBook Theater with Adam Forward, Katie McMillan and Troy Goldthorp.

Calgary

WORD CROSSING – StoryBook Theater and Forte Guild Theater Museum

The Artistic Guild Director of Forte Musical Theater Joe Slabe is one of our true treasures. His cabaret musicals Naughty But Nice and Touch Me: Songs for a Dis era are unmatched in both concept and execution, but it is with more traditional music such as Crossing Swords that his talents truly shine. His swing at Cyrano de Bergerac is both a tough age and comes from history and it is to the credit of StoryBook Theater that we had the opportunity to see the latest version of it.

Ahad Raza Mir in Hamlet, a joint production of Vertigo Theater, Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth Productions. Photography by Tim Nguyen Citrus

Citrus Photography /

Calgary

HAMLET: A GHOST STORY – Vertigo Theater and Hit & Myth Productions

Shakespeare Company’s Haysam Kadri is the Calgary equivalent of the Hugh Jackman character in The Greatest Showman. He knows how to wear a popular show and his reputation reaches beyond our city. This is what allows him to attract such top talent as Seana McKenna to play Shylock at his Venice dealer. But his decision and ability to cohabit with former Calgary and now Pakistani TV and movie superstar Ahad Raza Mir to return to the title Hamlet drew not only praise but enthusiastic audience members who had never seen it before. a game of Shakespeare.

Zach Running Coyote plays an indigenous youth and Kri’s grandmother who helps him find his way to Kohkum and Me at the Motel Theater. Courtesy, Andrew Armstrong

Calgary

KOHKUM AND ME – Theater Company The Rest of Exercises

In this story of Tommy, a young man who was looking for his birth mother and the spiritual significance of his life, indigenous artist Zach Running Coyote designed and performed a performance that is personal and universal. On a bus ride from Calgary to Vancouver in search of his mother, Tommy sits next to an old man who may simply be Jesus and who is determined to help Tommy free himself from his demons. Running Coyote not only wrote the script but also the 12 songs that connect the narrative, proving that he is a genuine artist with three threats.

Nathan Kay and Stafford Perry at the Strangers Vertigo Theater on a Train. Photo by Citrus Photography

Citrus Photography /

Citrus Photo

STRANGJ ONT N ON A Train – Vertigo Theater

Patricia Highsmith’s 1950 version of Vertigo Theater’s psychological thriller about a deadly bargain that two men form when they meet on the train proved to be theatrical dynamite. All the pieces came together to make it an attractive evening of excitement and chills. From superlative acting, especially to Stafford Perry and Nathan Kay, to Anita Rochon’s directorial and Scott Reid’s simple yet captivating model, this Stranger was no stranger to Vertigo audiences. He set attendance records for the starting game of each previous Vertigo season.

Aaron Krogman as Jesus and Joy Robinson as his mother Mary in the Canadian Badlands Play Badion.

Ron Nickel /

© Canada Badlands Passion Pla

BADLANDS PASSION PLAY – The Badlands Canadian Passion Play Society

Entering its 27th year in 2020, The Canadian Badlands Passion Play is world-famous as one of the largest and most popular outdoor theater experiences. Located in a natural amphitheater in Drumheller, Passion Play tells the story of Christ’s ministry, betrayal, judgment, crucifixion, and resurrection. This past summer, the creators of this epic theatrical experience presented it as a musical with a full original score by Luke Ertman and a book by Barrett Hileman, which made it even more appealing and memorable.

Brothers Susan (Anna Dalgleish), left, and Lucy (Annabel Beames) greet Aslan the Lion (played by Bruce Horak and Jerod Blake) at ATP’s The Lion, Witch and Wardrobe. Courtesy Benjamin Laird

Benjamin Laird /

Calgary

Play, WITCH AND VARDROBE – Alberta Theater Projects

The classified version of S. D. Lewis’s beloved children proved to be a magical experience not only in his stories but in the encouragement he has given the company itself. This production, directed by ATP artistic and executive producer Darcy Evans, has become the best-selling show in the company’s history and for a good reason. It is just as attractive and cute for adults as it is for children.

Elinor Holt as Trisha Lee in The Pink Unicorn by Elise Forier Edie.

Calgary

UNICORN PINK – Lunch Theater

This production of Elise Forier’s story of a very religious Texas mother trying to reconcile her daughter’s sexuality was an exciting trophy ride that produced not only tears of joy but also compassion. From Forier’s clever, clever script to Trevor Schmidt’s economic script and Elinor Holt’s solo performance, The Pink Unicorn was a forceful tour of choice and execution for Lunchbox, which is the world’s longest theater for lunch.

Andy Curtis, Duval Lang, Christopher Hunt and Tyrell Crews in Black Radish waiting for Godot. Courtesy, Jeff Yee

Chris Bolin /

Calgary

WAITING P FORR GODOT – Black Radish Theater

Don’t let anyone tell you that Samuel Beckett’s 70-year existential tragedy is an easy experience for actors, filmmakers, or audiences. This is a puzzle game, parts of which only fit together in the most uncertain of ways, which is why Black Radish’s version, directed by Denise Clarke, was such a remarkable achievement. Andy Curtis, Tyrell Crews, Christopher Hunt and Duval Lang have been trying to assemble this production for nearly two decades and the wait was worth it – not just for them but for the enthusiastic audience it drew.

David Haysom and Val Duncan as Hugo Wolf and Melanie Kochert at Wolf’s premiere at Ringstrasse

Calgary

WOLF ON RINGSTRASSE – The production of spiritual fire

This story of the shocking final years of Austrian composer Hugo Wolf’s life is a triumph for everyone involved, starting with David Haysom, artistic director of Spirit Fire Production, who commissioned and produced this original Calgary work and starred as the hero its tragic. Haysom had been intrigued with Wolf’s life for years and had originally envisioned it as a movie. He turned the project over to local playwright Michaela Jeffery, who delivered a bold and powerful script that director Alexandra Prichard and a talented cast brought to life with a crushing intensity.

