A little more than a month after its big premiere, it now seems as if a spinning out season 2 will not take place.

According to a new Deadline report, Netflix made the difficult decision to end the figure skating drama – and immediately afterwards they finished another of their new features in Soundtrack. One of the curious connections is that the two shows were originally developed elsewhere – soundtrack over on Fox and then spinning out at pop. Ironically, pop now has a former Netflix show day after day.

We realized that there is no guarantee of the future of spinning out at the moment, but we had high hopes that it would be the next big thing. After all, figure skating is an extremely popular sport, and we thought that there would be people who are curious to see a dramatic series about it. In the end, we almost wish that the show could have its premiere at the Olympic Winter Games. That way people would talk a little bit more about the topic and then move on to the show.

Netflix makes its termination decisions for a variety of reasons. Take, for example, the total number of visitors to a series, especially when it comes to the later episodes of a particular season. If they don’t think viewers will see another season, they’re ready to quickly move away from the show. It’s a big part of their strategy, and while we understand that, it’s still frustrating.

If there is a big problem with the streaming service, then the following: There are as few advertising platforms for a show as “Spinning Out”. With so many shows in the air, how can almost any of them stand out? How can this happen? It almost feels like the show never has a chance.

What do you think about quitting spinning out on Netflix?

What do you think about quitting spinning out on Netflix?

