A grandma who admitted to making profits on Christmas after billing family members $ 65 each had dinner and cost $ 65 each.

Hayley Garbutt, North Yorkshire in the UK, decided to make it an annual tradition to burden her growing family with their Christmas dinner as she cared for more and more people.

She says that with a $ 65 per capita fee, she ensures that it’s not the usual Christmas dinner, but an extravagant affair with a wide selection of meats, cheeses, and even alcohol.

This year she is expecting 12 guests, including her three children, her partners, her four grandchildren and even some of her friends.

media_cameraHayley Garbutt started sentencing her family to Christmas dinner after she found she was caring for more and more people. Image: news

Hayley has already received the $ 785 when she creates her lavish feast, but has only spent $ 560 – and she believes that everyone’s needs are allowed, and means that they can pamper everyone ,

The 52-year-old caregiver at the end of her life said: “I have my whole family invited before I go shopping.

“This year I spent $ 560 online at the supermarket, did the big shop, and made sure I had a lot of things with me.

“But it’s not that I’m tight – it means I can spend more on aspects other than gifts. This year there are so many gifts stacked on the tree that you can’t even see them.”

“My fridge is absolutely full and I have all sorts of meat, from beef to turkey to pork and chicken.

media_camera This year raised the cost of dinner to $ 65, making a profit. Image: news

“I have champagne for Christmas and all the carbonated drinks for the kids.

“Today my daughters Lucy 26 and Zola 33 and my son Luke 27 come.

“They bring all their partners with them, and Zola’s children come too – Ella 13, Ashton 11, Dawson seven and Summer Rose, three, and we have one more on the way.

“I will lay out your Christmas dinner like a buffet and make sure everything you ask for is there.

“It will be full work and nobody will go late into the night since I get more guests in the evening.

“I’ll wash and clean, but I’ll make sure there’s everything from king prawns to pizza to homemade quiches.”

Hayley even enters the Christmas spirit by disguising himself – as an elf or even a reindeer.

She works all day in her usual shift as a caregiver at the end of life and then makes sure that she gives a show to everyone who comes by.

media_cameraThe food is served in buffet form. Image: news

She added: “Christmas is such an important time of the year for me that I love it when the children open their presents and I love being in touch with my whole family.

“In truth, I would probably say that my family is spoiled for Christmas – but that’s fun too.”

Since sharing her unusual Christmas arrangement, she has been criticized online and some have labeled it “wrong”.

media_cameraBut some people rated the fee as “wrong”. Image: news

“I wouldn’t dream of burdening my family for a Christmas dinner,” one person wrote online.

“I would like more sauce for $ 65. I would never burden anyone, let alone my family, ”added another.

One said: “You shouldn’t make a profit !!!! I don’t blame people for charging, it can all add up, but benefiting from it is completely wrong !!”

Additional reporting offers news

Originally released as an outrage for the $ 65 Christmas dinner

