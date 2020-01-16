advertisement

A Chinese-owned company has been given permission to operate a commercial water mine in southern Queensland, causing outrage among farmers and landowners in an extended period of drought in the region.

Royal Duke Holdings received approval from the Southern Downs Regional Council last month to operate a water production and distribution facility in Elbow Valley.

The company plans to mine 96 million liters of groundwater per year from a broken rock aquifer beneath the Cherrabah Resort, which it operates near the Queensland-New South Wales border, and reports it will sell to the Australian Gold Coast for commercial bottling of plastics ,

Royal Duke Holdings received approval for its controversial project under a number of conditions, including the modernization of nearby roads. It would like to build a “water extraction and distribution system”, according to the proposal of the company council.

The decision was received with outrage by the residents of the region affected by the drought, who have become accustomed to strict water restrictions. As of last month, residents were advised to shower for three minutes, do laundry twice a week, and limit toilet use to four semi-flushes per day so as not to consume more than 80 liters of water per person per day.

Drinking water is also on the verge of leaking, the Guardian reported.

As the water supply in the city of Stanthorpe is scarce, the residents rely on 50 truckloads of water, which are transported every day from Connolly Dam, 75 kilometers away.

Andrew O’Dea, a rancher and property owner whose family has been working in the country for four generations, told The Australian that he was “quite disappointed” by the news that he approved the operation, which he considered risky.

“This mine will have a significant impact on our groundwater supply,” he told the news agency. “Given the current state of the region, I was expecting a different result.”

O’Dea, who lives about 5 kilometers from the planned location, asked the state government to take action. He said the drought had left only six cattle left on his 800 hectare farm, as opposed to the usual 200.

“There is no excuse for taking 96 million liters of water a year from the aquifer. The risk is just too high, ”added O’Dea. “I think there’s a bit of salt in the wound, so when others try to sell their surplus, they have to make decisions based on a lack of water.”

The region’s main water resource, the Storm King Dam, has a capacity of only 9.6 percent due to the crippling drought.

The Mayor of Southern Downs, Tracy Dobie, defended the council on the grounds that the government had issued and managed licenses to extract water and that strict conditions had been imposed for approval, the Australian said.

The Epoch Times turned to the council to comment, but did not immediately respond.

