Bernie Pleskoff is a graduate of the Major League Baseball Scout School and served as a professional baseball scout for the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Bernie observes and scouts baseball players in a stadium press box at least 100 times a year.

Today I’m going to share a list of players who haven’t quite made it into the top 40 list that old scout revealed yesterday.

These players are noted in alphabetical order, The same criteria as in the Top 40 list were used for the selection. These standards include:

Detection and demonstration of hits, strength, speed / running, arm strength / accuracy and defensive tools

Impact on his team’s performance

Depth of development experience and proximity to major league degrees

Ratio and comparison of the player’s abilities with the league average / league norm

Effects of injury history

Effects on the imagination

Given these factors, the separation between and among players can be minimal. The rankings below are the result of this old scout’s personal exploration by almost all of the players reported in spring training, minor league games, or the Arizona Fall League. Personal observation forms the basis for evaluating the players on this list.

Many of the players still need to evolve, which means that they need more time in the club’s minor league system to prepare for major league completion.

I will give my scouting grade for each player:

50 – a daily regular in the lineup

55 – an above average player with at least one high quality tool

60 – a player who occasionally sees an all-star game

65 – a common all-star player

70 – a high impact, premium, best in the game type player

In some cases, a player with a higher rank is ranked above a player with a lower rank. Injury history or other factors such as fantasy relevance and experience in the minor league determine the difference in rank.

Vidal Brujan (2B / SS – TB)

Change batsman

21 years old

Grade: 55

Brujan, a national player from the Dominican Republic, has a disruptive pace and an advanced racket with little power. He is still raw and occasionally has problems with the plate, but he has an excellent upward trend.

Jazz Chisholm (SS – MIA)

Left-handed hitter

22 years old

Grade: 55

Chisholm is traded to Miami by the D-Backs and is a very fluid shortstop, but he needs to reduce strikes and improve his contact rate.

Jasson Dominguez (OF – NYY)

Change batsman

16 years old

Grade: 55

The Yankees, a very, very young international from the Dominican Republic, will develop an exciting and powerful hitter with a small frame but a big advantage and a big future in the Bronx.

Jeter Downs (SS / 2B – LAD)

Right

21 years old

Grade: 55

Downs is a capable player on both sides of the ball who has a wide range of balanced skills. Another year of development is likely for the coming season.

Logan Gilbert (RHP – SEA)

Gilbert has a large 6-6 frame and throws a strong class 65 fastball, an above average change, a slider and a believable curve ball that can lead to rashes.

Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B – PIT)

Right

23Jahrealt

Grade: 55

This old scout is a very good defensive third baseman. He is a bit cautious of Hayes as he is nearing completion and is taking some very inconsistent approaches to the offensive.

Nolan Jones (3B – CLE)

Left-handed hitter

21 years old

Grade: 55

The Indians’ third waiting baseman has just had thumb surgery and will recover, but he can gap and hit home run power to keep up with just average defenses.

Mitch Keller (RHP – PIT)

Keller brings maturity and a full repertoire of excellent pitches with the potential to improve a difficult MLB start last year while breaking into pirate rotation this season.

Nick Lodolo (LHP – CIN)

Three strong pitches, including a fastball, a change, and a slider, are all above average, but it’s his command and control that are the most impressive.

Marco Luciano (SS – SF)

Right

18 years old

Grade: 55

The very young Luciano is an international deregistration from the Dominican and offers the Giants a really versatile and powerful shortstop for their future.

Brandon Marsh (OF – LAA)

Left-handed hitter

22 years old

Grade: 55

Marsh is surprisingly quick for a 6-4 man, and he has strength and good punch mechanics that should help him move quickly in the Angels system.

Sean Murphy (C – OAK)

Right

25 years old

Grade: 55

Murphy’s probably biggest eye-catcher in the coming season is an extremely strong and precise arm, but he can also hold his own on the plate.

Grayson Rodriguez (RHP – BAL)

Rodriguez is a bright light for the Orioles. He is a big 6-5 left with a good fastball / slider combination and an average curve and a change.

Tarik Skubal (LHP – DET)

He is an excellent left-hander with a very good fastball / slider combination at the top of his repertoire. He also has above average control and command.

Evan White (1B – SEA)

Right

23Jahrealt

Grade: 55

The Mariners are an excellent defensive first baseman with a solid striking tool. They used White as the first baseman and awarded the rookie a long-term contract.

Bernie Pleskoff is an outstanding author at FantasyPros. For more of Bernie, follow him @BerniePleskoff and Read more about his work here,

