The economy is doing the same with a consumer sales share of around 78% of the national gross domestic product.

Retail sales across the country have slowed in recent months and a similar trend is expected in 2020. Sales growth of 1.3% to 1.4% is forecast for the coming year, which would mean the worst retail growth in 2020 since the global financial crisis in 2009. Sales of consumer goods such as cars also stagnated in the last half of 2019, and that’s the case with little sign of relief in the near future.

Despite the bleak prospects for retail, there are some new developments that consumers and retailers can take advantage of.

The progressive polarization of the market has made the “barbell” economy a feature of Canadian retail, where retailers are either luxury brand stores or discounters and only a few outlets serve the space in between.

According to a BDO report, Retail Trends in Canada 2019-2020, this has made the mid-price market a difficult place for independent and medium-sized retailers. Market polarization in Canada is expected to intensify, and the BDO report suggests that retailers must choose a side.

“Are you Nordstrom or are you Dollarama?” asks the report.

In 2020, the retail customer experience will continue to play a prominent role. According to Craig Patterson, editor of Retail Insider, Canadians are the most active users of retail loyalty programs.

Customer loyalty programs are not the only way to revive customers in 2020. According to a Harris survey, customers are generally looking for more experience-oriented retail products and services. The survey found that 78% of millennials would rather spend money on an experience or event than on a product.

According to the BDO report, retailers need to adapt to these changing consumer demand trends and consider including them in their products. In-store events, freebies, and promotions not only pull people into a store, but can also make them stay longer and return. The report says that if you give something back to customers, there is a way to foster customer loyalty. B. through in-store attractions or reward programs.

According to PwC Canada’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2020 report, retail properties will continue to adapt to changing times, with less investment in large, closed shopping centers and more attention to digital fringes.

“The rise of e-commerce doesn’t necessarily mean the end of a mere presence, especially when retailers integrate their stores into their fulfillment processes,” the report said.

“The general feeling is that many retailers will have a smaller retail space in the future, with some having a reduced retail space to display products that can be ordered. Retail property owners are also revitalizing their properties. Some have welcomed the collaboration.” Companies move to their premises while others redevelop their land to include community service and housing. “•

