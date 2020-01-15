advertisement

Today Starz made an appearance on the TCA Winter Press Tour, and that included the opportunity to talk to Outlander. The fifth season is online since February 16 and we know that a sixth season has already been ordered. The author’s room has been open to the show for some time and will be shot later this year.

What about season 7? Is there still hope for the long-term future of the series? When we speak on the TCA Winter Press Tour (via deadline) today, Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, made some statements on the subject:

“As long as fans long for the story, we will still have Outlander in the air … We talk to our partners at Sony all the time and the show goes on.” We are thrilled with the fifth season and because we bought the fifth and sixth seasons (together) we find that Arc is great and Ron and Meril are doing a great job. “

The simple translation here is: If Outlander fans stay on board the show, the series will continue. There is another quote that executive producer Maril Davis gave to the publication: “There are many more books to buy. We are ready when the actors are ready. “

Of course there was some other great news coming out of the TCA event when Hirsch also talked about possible sequels, spin-offs, and some other ideas related to the show:

“We believe that there are a lot of opportunities in the Outlander universe for story extensions, spin-offs or sequels. We continue to look at it and talk to our partners at Sony.” Hopefully we will find something that feels great and that we can tell more about. “

That may be exciting, you know that – there are no firm plans for outsourcing yet. It’s just something the network thinks of. Even though a spin-off from Lord John Gray would make the most sense, there is no confirmation that we can see exactly that. We don’t know if there would be a spin-off at all while the original show was airing.

How long do you want to watch Outlander as a series?

