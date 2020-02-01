advertisement

The fifth season of Outlander is just around the corner! The series will be back on Starz on February 16, and as we get closer to the date, we’re delighted that the network includes some characters who don’t otherwise get the same level of love. That includes Fergus and Marsali in this article.

The fifth season of Outlander will be back on Starz on February 16.

If you look down, you can see that the couple (or Fersali if you want to use the correct ship name) are in something that could very well be Fraser’s Ridge. We know the two characters are moving home to the Frasers this season. This makes sense since you can raise your family with other loved ones here. It is really as perfect a situation as you will find on paper – Jamie and Claire are there, as are some other young parents in Roger and Bree. There are friendships and potential friendships for their children. You can find a purpose and then prepare yourself better for the future.

However, there are some issues that make Fraser’s Ridge feel less perfect in the end. For example, take some of the events related to the War of Independence. The decisions Jamie makes when it comes to Tryon against regulators could put a huge strain on him, let alone the rest of the community. If he makes the wrong move here, almost everything in Fraser’s back could go to ruin and there are still some problems he would have to deal with.

Ultimately, we’re looking for a mix of conflict, romance, history, and hope in Season Five of Outlander – it’s a geographically quieter season, but that doesn’t mean things are more stable than them. ‘I was in the past.

What are you most looking forward to when Season 5 of Outlander approaches?



